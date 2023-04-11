Moffat County golfers see first spring action at Fruita tourney

Moffat County High School's Reagan Hafey and coach Tim Adams make their way across the 15th fairway at Yampa Valley Golf Course.

While some schools across the state have been able to hit the links for nearly a month, the Moffat County girls golf program finally saw its first competition this week.

Bulldog golfers competed in Fruita Monument’s Wildcat Invitational Monday morning, April 10, tying for seventh among 11 Western Slope teams.

The team was originally scheduled to open the season at dual tournaments in Montrose last week, only for another wave of poor weather to push those events back to May.

As one of only two 3A schools teeing off among larger schools at Adobe Creek, the group came out strong in their first time seeing true competition this season, coach Tim Adams said.

“Very pleased with how they played,” he said.

Senior Reagan Hafey led team scoring for the day with a 95 total, while junior Arianna Anderson saw her first round with the team amount to a 98.

Adams said he was not surprised with Hafey’s performance as the usual lowest scorer. And while he had not seen Anderson in action previously, he was confident she had it in her to break 100.

Hafey, who tied for 11th in a field of 53, broke even on four holes and shot no higher than a 7 at any point.

“Overall, for the first tournament, I think I played well, but definitely room for lots of improvements,” Hafey said. “I struggled with my short game and putting today. It was awesome to be able to get outside and actually compete.”

Anderson tied for 15th, shooting par on three holes as well as gaining a birdie on Hole 8. However, the back nine hampered her final tally as she notched an 8 on three straight holes.

Senior Aftyn Kawcak scored a 123, nearly even on front and back with a 61 and 62, to add to the team total of 316, while junior Valerie Teeter finished with a 164.

Adams said MoCo girls’ driving capabilities will be able to grow now that they are seeing tournament play after they have been limited in how they practice the long ball.

The Wildcat also showed his players the level of finesse that comes with approaching the green.

“Just need to work on the short game,” he said.

The Bulldogs are next scheduled to play April 18 at Carbondale’s River Valley Ranch, followed by the Rifle Creek event on April 25.