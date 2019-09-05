Moffat County golfers bring down scores at home event

Moffat County High School's Dave Andujo takes a putt at Yampa Valley Golf Course during the Bulldog Invitational.

Barry Steadman/For Craig Press

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — On his second shot on hole 18, Steamboat Springs senior golfer Tommy Henninger walked right up to the ball and swung. His father, watching on, shook his head, surprised his son didn’t take a practice swing.

Henninger’s quick hit sent the ball to the right of the green, into the thicker grass on the side of a slight hill. His father sighed, saying his son rushed it.

Henninger wasn’t rushing, though.

“People tell me that, that I rush, but I honestly don’t feel like I’m rushing at all,” Henninger said. “I don’t get it. I take the time I feel like I need. I don’t see the reason to have a super elaborate routine when I know I’m ready to hit the shot.”

His following chip was gorgeous, rolling all the way to the pin, but circling before kicking out a few inches back onto the green.

Tough.

He finished the day with a 78, good for 13th at his home Sailor Invitational at Haymaker Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 5.

“It’s always good to shoot in the 70s, but I’d love to have three, four strokes off,” he said.

The Sailors ranked fourth among 16 teams and nearly 100 individuals, with Beck Kuhlman leading the charge at 76.

Meanwhile, visitors from a ways down US Highway 40 were putting in the work.

Moffat County’s Hayden Short putts at the Steamboat Sailors Invitational at Haymaker Golf Course, on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Moffat County senior Hayden Short had a rough final hole as well, to the point he didn’t even finish it.

“Initially, I lost it, then I kind of found it for a second, hit it, then it went way out,” he described. “Then I was like, I guess that’s it. I guess I’ll be done for the day.”

Although he’s a senior, it’s Short’s first season with the team and his first time realizing how tough a course Haymaker can be.

“It’s kind of eye-opening to see different places and get to experience new courses, and it’s fun talking to people,” said Short, who placed 99th on the day with a 129.

Bulldogs to a team total of 284, good for 14th overall.

With a team score of 284, the Bulldogs were led by Dave Andujo, whose 88 tied him for 39th in the field, while Tyler Burkett shot a 97 to tie at 63rd and Tanner Etzler ended the day with a 99, placing 69th.

The round at Haymaker was a far tougher but necessary challenge for the MoCo team the day after their home tourney.

Wednesday’s Bulldog Invitational at Yampa Valley Golf Course was the first of the team’s two events for the week.

Montrose won both the Bulldog and the Sailor events in team rankings — with the Indians’ defending state champion Micah Strangebye notching a 67 to win the former and Jordan Jennings shooting a 71 to tie for first place in the latter — though Moffat County had some of their best rounds of the season at home.

Andujo’s +8 for the day garnered him an 80 and eighth place, complete with a birdie on YVGC’s first hole, a Par 5, as well as a solid stretch on the back nine, shooting only two bogies.

Etzler brought his total down to 87 while on familiar turf, tying for 23rd, with Burkett’s 99 placing him at 49.

Short shot 121 for the day, ranked 63rd, while fellow novice Tucker Sterle finished 65th with a 157.

Moffat County will next shoot Sept. 12 at Cedaredge.