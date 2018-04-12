Moffat County golf cuts scores: Craig Sports Briefs for April 13, 2018

The Moffat County High School girls golf team shot a 345 group score Monday during a tournament at Grand Junction's Bookcliff Country Club.

Jaci McDiffett was 24th of 56 golfers with a tally of 103. Following for the Bulldogs was Hali Reyes, 32nd with a 112 and Leah Jackson 48th at 129.

The scores were the best to date for McDiffett and Reyes.

MCHS golfers will next attend an April 17 tourney at Rifle Creek Golf Course.

Summer soccer league looking for players

Recommended Stories For You

Craig CO Soccer League is organizing games for this summer.

The league focuses on adult athletes and will offer 6-on-6 games Sundays at Loudy-Simpson Park.

A maximum of eight players are allowed on a team roster with a possible ninth player 15 years old or younger with parental permission.

The fee is $100 per player for the season, which will consist of 15 games per team.

The deadline to register is April 22, and organizers plan to start the season April 29.

For more information on rules and requirements, call 970-620-2205 or visit https://www.facebook.com/Craig-CO-soccer-League-2073008629595393.