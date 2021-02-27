Moffat County girls hoops tops Gunnison, boys fall to Cowboys

Less than 24 hours after picking up a dominant win over the Grand Valley Cardinals at home Friday night, the Moffat County Bulldogs’ girls basketball team turned right around Saturday and picked up yet another dominant win, rolling to a 75-17 win over the Gunnison Cowboys Saturday in Gunnison.

Heading into the game with the goal of pitching a shutout against the Cowboys, Moffat County came up a bit short of that goal, but it doesn’t take away from the dominant win as the Bulldogs played tight defense throughout and never led the Cowboys into the game.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 47-11 first-half lead Saturday behind a tenacious full-court press, suffocating the Cowboys’ offense to cruise through the 3A Western Slope League tilt.

The highest point total that Gunnison scored in a single quarter Saturday was just seven points, which came in the first quarter.

Against Gunnison, the Bulldogs were led by sophomore Cayden King and senior Emaleigh Papierski, who both finished with 18 points. Papierski had a particularly big opening frame as she put up 12 in the first eight minutes.

Aside from King and Papierski’s big games, the Bulldogs also distributed the ball well on Saturday, something that made head coach Eric Hamilton proud.

“They were able to keep up the intensity level and shot the ball very well…I’m proud of the way the girls shared the ball today. Very unselfish,” Hamilton said.

Over the last two games, the Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 141-65, something that Hamilton credits to his team’s rising confidence.

“I love to see the confidence building in the team after each win. They are very focused and are getting sharper every day,” Hamilton said.

The Bulldogs take their 7-3 (3-1 3A WSL) record back home to Moffat County High School Wednesday when they welcome the Roaring Fork Rams for another league battle.

Bulldog boys come up short against Cowboys

Looking to stretch their winning streak to four games in a row Saturday, the Moffat County Bulldogs’ boys basketball team fell behind early on the road against the Gunnison Cowboys and never quite found themselves within striking distance, falling 65-51 Saturday in 3A WSL action.

The loss drops the Bulldogs to 6-5 (2-1 3A WSL) this season.

For the second consecutive game, senior Wesley Counts turned it on when it mattered most, scoring eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter. An 18-point fourth quarter pulled the Bulldogs to within six points at one point in the final frame, but a tough third quarter that saw Cowboys outscore the Bulldogs 17-12 after a 30-21 halftime lead proved hard to overcome.

Moffat County struggled defensively against the Cowboys as they allowed four Gunnison players to score in double digits, making up 57 of the team’s 65 points.

Moffat County returns home Wednesday, March 3 before to celebrate Senior Night and battle the Roaring Fork Rams in 3A WSL action.

