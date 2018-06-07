Moffat County girls hoops team remains steady during summer tourney

Off-season is merely a suggestion when it comes to Moffat County High School girls basketball.

The Lady Bulldogs went 2-1 during a Border War tournament at the beginning of June hosted by Sterling’s Northeastern Junior College featuring Colorado and Nebraska teams.

MCHS girls topped Holyoke 41-23 — the Dragons went 20-7 last season and finished fifth in the 2A postseason — and won 53-39 over Chase County of Imperial, Nebraska.

The lone loss was to Nebraska’s Scottsbluff, who defeated the Lady Dogs 52-41.

Overall, the weekend was a success for returning players and incoming freshmen, and coach Kenley Nebeker said he hopes to see the same effort during a tourney in Windsor this weekend.

“We struggled a bit with Scottsbluff’s press but stuck with them in a tough loss,” he said. “Girls played some great defense and showed we are about where we left off offensively.”

Recommended Stories For You

This winter, Moffat County girls will look to defend their Western Slope League, district and regional titles after entering the Final Four of the playoffs for the first time since 2006.