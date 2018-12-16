Moffat County girls hoops routs Rifle, boys bested by Bears
December 16, 2018
Moffat County High School athletes could bear-ly believe the results Saturday afternoon in Rifle.
Bulldog basketball teams split results against the Bears in a day that was much easier than expected for one of them while more tougher than the other anticipated.
MCHS boys hoops were caught unaware by Rifle in a 70-44 defeat. The 2-21 squad that the Dogs downed 55-44 last season was no more as the Bears improved to 6-1 for the early winter before settling in for hibernation.
“We played some pretty sloppy, lethargic basketball,” coach Eric Hamilton said. “I did not prepare them for such a tough team.”
Colby Beaver led scoring with 13 points, while Landen Najera and Connor Murphy each put up 10 points.
Alternately, MCHS girls had a much simpler outing than the last time they met Rifle, which posted a 22-3 year in the 2017-18 season including a 45-37 win against Lady Bulldogs.
Saturday, however, was Rifle’s fifth consecutive loss as MoCo girls ran away with it 49-18.
“Girls played great. Strong defense and patience on offense,” said coach Jim Loughran.
At 2-6, MCHS boys are finished until January, with 5-3 Moffat girls traveling Tuesday for one final 2018 game against Grand Junction Central.