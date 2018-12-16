Moffat County girls hoops rout Rifle, boys bested by Bears

Moffat County High School athletes could be bear-ly believe the results Saturday afternoon in Rifle.

Bulldog basketball teams split results against the Bears in a day that was much easier than expected for one of them while more tougher than the other anticipated.

MCHS boys hoops were caught unaware by Rifle in a 70-44 defeat. The 2-21 squad that the Dogs downed 55-44 last season was no more as the Bears improved to 6-1 for the early winter before settling in for hibernation.

“We played some pretty sloppy, lethargic basketball,” coach Eric Hamilton said. “I did not prepare them for such a tough team.”

Colby Beaver led scoring with 13 points, while Landen Najera and Connor Murphy each put up 10 points.

Alternately, MCHS girls had a much simpler outing than the last time they met Rifle, which posted a 22-3 year in the 2017-18 season including a 45-37 win against Lady Bulldogs.

Recommended Stories For You

Saturday, however, was Rifle’s fifth consecutive loss as MoCo girls ran away with it 49-18.

“Girls played great. Strong defense and patience on offense,” said coach Jim Loughran.

At 2-6, MCHS boys are finished until January, with 5-3 Moffat girls traveling Tuesday for one final 2018 game against Grand Junction Central.