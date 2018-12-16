 Moffat County girls hoops rout Rifle, boys bested by Bears | CraigDailyPress.com

Moffat County girls hoops rout Rifle, boys bested by Bears

Andy Bockelman

The Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball team prepares for the big entrance during Wednesday's games against Steamboat Springs.

Moffat County High School athletes could be bear-ly believe the results Saturday afternoon in Rifle.

Bulldog basketball teams split results against the Bears in a day that was much easier than expected for one of them while more tougher than the other anticipated.

MCHS boys hoops were caught unaware by Rifle in a 70-44 defeat. The 2-21 squad that the Dogs downed 55-44 last season was no more as the Bears improved to 6-1 for the early winter before settling in for hibernation.

“We played some pretty sloppy, lethargic basketball,” coach Eric Hamilton said. “I did not prepare them for such a tough team.”

Colby Beaver led scoring with 13 points, while Landen Najera and Connor Murphy each put up 10 points.

Alternately, MCHS girls had a much simpler outing than the last time they met Rifle, which posted a 22-3 year in the 2017-18 season including a 45-37 win against Lady Bulldogs.

Saturday, however, was Rifle’s fifth consecutive loss as MoCo girls ran away with it 49-18.

“Girls played great. Strong defense and patience on offense,” said coach Jim Loughran.

At 2-6, MCHS boys are finished until January, with 5-3 Moffat girls traveling Tuesday for one final 2018 game against Grand Junction Central.