Moffat County girls hoops heats up

Bulldogs junior Emma Tucker controls the ball as Moffat County faces Coal Ridge in a girls basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at MCHS. The Bulldogs won their rematch against Coal Ridge 51-47 on Saturday.

Eli Pace/Craig Press

The past week saw some decisive wins for the Moffat County girls hoops team, as well as a tough defeat at home for the boys.

The Bulldog girls basketball team continued its triumphant streak with a rematch against the Coal Ridge Titans on Saturday, Feb. 4, on the road and won 51-47.

Coming on the heels of a 50-26 win in Basalt on Jan. 31, the MoCo girls were prepared to face off again with a Titan roster that beat them 40-36 at the beginning of January.

After a close first half, Coal Ridge held a 38-33 advantage to wrap up the third quarter. However, the Bulldogs clicked on both sides of the ball with an 18-9 fourth period that gave them the victory.

“Our offense and defense was a lot better, and we had a lot less turnovers against them than last time,” junior Emma Tucker said.

Cayden King hit a season high in points with 21, including going seven for 11 from the free throw line and gaining a double-double with 14 rebounds. At the same time, senior Lizzy LeWarne gained her seventh double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 boards.

The seniors led scoring in Basalt as well with 13 points for King, 11 for Jadence Vasquez and 10 for LeWarne.

The win over Coal Ridge puts Moffat at 9-7 overall and 5-3 in 4A Western Slope League play, overtaking the Titans for third in the conference. The newfound energy is one players plan to keep going, Tucker said.

“We’ve all been running a lot more, and we feel a lot more in shape,” she said. “As long as we stick together and work hard, we’ll be doing good.”

Moffat County players fight for the ball under the Aspen hoop in a Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, home basketball game.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

As for the boys, Coal Ridge was more of an uphill battle with the Dogs falling 58-51, unable to overcome the 18-6 first quarter that kept Titans in front the rest of the night.

MCHS juniors Bryant Carlson and Hudson Jones led scoring with 18 and 12 points, respectively.

The loss to Coal Ridge was similar to a 52-48 loss in Basalt, with a 10-3 opening period setting Moffat County back. The Dogs had a silver lining that night with junior Evan Beaver recording 13 points and 10 rebounds.

In between the two road games, the MoCo boys hosted Aspen on Friday night, Feb. 3, looking to beat the Skiers for a third time. However, Aspen had different ideas and stumped the Bulldogs 60-46.

Moffat County’s Cort Murphy attempts a block against Aspen in a Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, home basketball game.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

Carlson added 15 points in front of the home crowd, and he currently leads the leage in scoring with 271 points. However, he said the Skiers amped up their defense compared to the previous meetings.

“Most of the teams lately have been double-teaming me a lot,” Carlson said. “They came here with a lot of energy too.”

Moffat County’s Johnny Lopez looks for a tricky shot against Aspen in a Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, home basketball game.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

Bulldogs are 5-14 overall and 3-7 in the league, but their sixth place standing in the Western Slope League can still turn around as they head into more competition.

Both the boys and girls teams will travel to Summit on Friday, Feb. 10, before playing at home against Delta the following day.