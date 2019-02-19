Moffat County girls hoops heading to district semifinals

Tuesday night saw varied results for the Moffat County High School basketball teams.

MCHS girls will move to the semifinal round of the 3A Western Slope League district tournament after a 51-29 win at home against Gunnison.

Lady Bulldogs showed they were more than prepped for the playoffs, leading the entire match with the Lady Cowboys, starting with a 17-0 first quarter. The trend continued for the rest of the half, with a 35-11 scoreboard at the break.

MoCo girls slowed down a bit in the third period, maintaining a 44-15 lead, working in the entire bench on the way to victory.

Ranked at second place in the conference, 16-4 MCHS girls will face the No. 3 Cedaredge Bruins, the winner of a Tuesday night game with sixth-place Coal Ridge at 49-45.

Semifinals begin at 4 p.m. Friday in Grand Junction. The winner between the Bulldogs and Bruins will face the victor between No. 1 Delta and No. 4 Grand Valley Saturday.

Recommended Stories For You

While the Moffat County girls moved on to the next round, Bulldog boys saw their season run its course at 6-15.

Following a Saturday home play-in game against Cedaredge to start the district schedule, the seventh-place Dogs traveled to Carbondale Tuesday to face the Roaring Fork Rams.

Though the meeting between the two was far better than when they met in Craig earlier in the month, the conference runner-up Rams proved too much for Moffat boys, who took a 57-41 defeat.