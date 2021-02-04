Moffat County girls hoops falls to Cedaredge on the road, 46-35

On the road Thursday night at Cedaredge for the second game of the season, the Moffat County Bulldogs’ girls basketball team fell to the host Bruins 46-35 on a night in which they struggled with foul trouble.

Against the Bruins, the Bulldogs were led by senior Emaleigh Papierski’s 15 points. Junior Halle Hamilton added 8 points. The loss drops the Bulldogs to 1-1 on the season, while the win pushes the Bruins to 3-0 on the season.

Throughout the game Thursday night, the Bulldogs struggled to stay out of foul trouble as junior Rylie Felten and junior Jacie Evenson fouled out, while Amber Salazar collected four fouls in the loss. The Bulldogs held their own in the final frame trying to claw back from a deficit that saw them go scoreless for more than 7 minutes of game action, covering the final minute of the first half until a jumper by Hamilton at the 2:33 mark of the third quarter broke the dry spell.

In a tough third quarter, the Bulldogs were outscored 11-2, seeing a 24-24 halftime score turn into a 35-26 deficit heading into the the fourth quarter.

The team started out strong however with an 11-9 first quarter lead. The Bulldogs’ first points of the game were scored on a lay up to the right of the basket by senior Amber Salazar off an inbounds pass from Hamilton. The Bulldogs got off to a fast start, racing out to a 7-4 lead, forcing the Bruins to call a timeout.

In the end, the Bulldogs could not overcome foul trouble and a hot-shooting night from the Bruins.

Moffat County (1-1) is back in action immediately Friday night as the Bulldogs travel to Granby to face the Middle Park Panthers with the C team starting things off at 4:00 p.m.

The Craig Press was unable to reach head coach Eric Hamilton prior to press deadline.

moneill@craigdailypress.com