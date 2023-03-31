Moffat County girls hoops athletes net multiple conference, state honors￼

The Moffat County varsity girls basketball team gathers on the court after a win. Players received multiple honors in the past month, among them All-State distinctions.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

Well after the season ended, members of the Moffat County girls basketball program were still showing their capabilities on the court.

MoCo seniors Cayden King and Lizzy LeWarne competed in statewide competitions earlier this month to cap off their final hoops season.

Both players were selected for the All-State game hosted by Colorado Coaches of Girls Sports March 19 in Denver.

Moffat County’s Cayden King, top row, third from the left, and Lizzy LeWarne, top row, fifth from the left, are part of the poster art for the 4A All-State game with Colorado Coaches of Girls Sports. The two seniors were selected for the Blue team for the March 19 event.

Courtesy photo

The pair were among several Western Slope League athletes selected to represent the 4A division together on the Blue team for their standout showing this winter.

LeWarne was the Bulldogs’ points leader this season with 242 points and an average of 11 points per game.

Moreover, she was the top rebounder in the league for the second straight year with 281 boards — setting a single-season school record along the way — which also helped her claim 12 double-doubles, a stat in which she also led the conference.

King was right behind her teammate in numbers despite playing fewer games, with 225 points overall and an average of 13.2. A varsity player since freshman year, she recovered from multiple injuries to be a team leader as a senior.

King, who also earned Conference Player of the Year, went on to compete in the senior game on Saturday, March 25, in the Denver Showcase at Metro State University with The Show, a program highlighting elite players.

Moffat County’s Cayden King, right, poses before The Show’s Saturday, March 25, 2023 senior game with teammate Brooke Mansanares of Doherty.

Courtesy photo

This week also saw the MoCo girls hoops program announce its awards.

LeWarne, King, and junior Emma Tucker were each named First Team All-Conference, with junior Brook Wheeler receiving Honorable Mention.

Head coach Seth Watson also continued the tradition of HARASS, awards honoring players in specific parts of the sport.

The Hustle award went to junior Quincy Lowe, with King taking the Armor award for defense.

LeWarne walked away with both the Rebound and Assist awards, with 56 in the latter category this year.

Sophomore Mena Tucker earned the Steal award, with 54 takeaways in the season, while Wheeler got the Sixth Man award.

LeWarne and King shared the team’s Player of the Year distinction.

Watson took over as head coach at the beginning of January after the departure of former coach Eric Hamilton.

The Bulldogs finished with a 13-9 overall record, and under Watson’s tenure, the tally was 10-5.

However, he credited the girls with making things happen in the second half of the season.

“They helped me take over midseason by coming to practice and giving me their best effort,” Watson said. “We are really going to miss the seniors and thank them for everything they have given to this program. We almost got a playoff win this year and hopefully we can get right back to state next season. I’m really proud of them for what they were able to do this year.”

The members of the Moffat County JV and C-Team girls basketball rosters display their honors as part of an awards night Thursday, March 30.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

Moffat County girls basketball players display their varsity letters as part of an awards night Thursday, March 30.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

From left, Moffat County seniors Cayden King, Sadie Smilanich and Lizzy LeWarne display their Academic All-State honors as part of an awards night Thursday, March 30.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

From left, Moffat County’s Brook Wheeler, Emma Tucker, Lizzy LeWarne, and Cayden King display their All-Conference honors as part of an awards night Thursday, March 30.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

From left, Moffat County’s Quincy Lowe, Cayden King, Lizzy LeWarne, Mena Tucker, and Brook Wheeler display their team honors as part of an awards night Thursday, March 30.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press