Moffat County girls hoops athletes net multiple conference, state honors￼
Well after the season ended, members of the Moffat County girls basketball program were still showing their capabilities on the court.
MoCo seniors Cayden King and Lizzy LeWarne competed in statewide competitions earlier this month to cap off their final hoops season.
Both players were selected for the All-State game hosted by Colorado Coaches of Girls Sports March 19 in Denver.
The pair were among several Western Slope League athletes selected to represent the 4A division together on the Blue team for their standout showing this winter.
LeWarne was the Bulldogs’ points leader this season with 242 points and an average of 11 points per game.
Moreover, she was the top rebounder in the league for the second straight year with 281 boards — setting a single-season school record along the way — which also helped her claim 12 double-doubles, a stat in which she also led the conference.
King was right behind her teammate in numbers despite playing fewer games, with 225 points overall and an average of 13.2. A varsity player since freshman year, she recovered from multiple injuries to be a team leader as a senior.
King, who also earned Conference Player of the Year, went on to compete in the senior game on Saturday, March 25, in the Denver Showcase at Metro State University with The Show, a program highlighting elite players.
This week also saw the MoCo girls hoops program announce its awards.
LeWarne, King, and junior Emma Tucker were each named First Team All-Conference, with junior Brook Wheeler receiving Honorable Mention.
Head coach Seth Watson also continued the tradition of HARASS, awards honoring players in specific parts of the sport.
The Hustle award went to junior Quincy Lowe, with King taking the Armor award for defense.
LeWarne walked away with both the Rebound and Assist awards, with 56 in the latter category this year.
Sophomore Mena Tucker earned the Steal award, with 54 takeaways in the season, while Wheeler got the Sixth Man award.
LeWarne and King shared the team’s Player of the Year distinction.
Watson took over as head coach at the beginning of January after the departure of former coach Eric Hamilton.
The Bulldogs finished with a 13-9 overall record, and under Watson’s tenure, the tally was 10-5.
However, he credited the girls with making things happen in the second half of the season.
“They helped me take over midseason by coming to practice and giving me their best effort,” Watson said. “We are really going to miss the seniors and thank them for everything they have given to this program. We almost got a playoff win this year and hopefully we can get right back to state next season. I’m really proud of them for what they were able to do this year.”
