Moffat County girls cross country among top teams at Cheyenne Mountain Stampede

Moffat County High School girls cross country runners sport their third-place team medals form the Cheyenne Mountain Stampede. From left, Halle Hamilton, Emaleigh Papierski, Kelsey McDiffett, Emma Jones, Alayna Behrman and coach Todd Trapp.

Courtesy Photo

Only one meet into the season, Moffat County High School cross country athletes are already sporting some heavy hardware.

MCHS varsity girls took third in 3A team rankings during Friday’s Cheyenne Mountain Stampede at Colorado Springs’ Norris Penrose Event Center.

The Lady Bulldogs took 82 points to finish behind first-place Faith Christian and runners-up Alamosa — whose Lily Lavier crossed the finish line with the best time — for the girls team’s first time fielding a full group at the early season race since 2013.

Kelsey McDiffett led in 11th place individually at 21:57.6, followed by Halle Hamilton at 13th (22:18.2), who was a mere step in front of Alayna Behrman 14th (22:18.3).

Emaleigh Papierski and Emma Jones took 30th and 31st, respectively, at 23:52.6 and 23:55.4.

For MCHS boys, a smaller group was unable to place in the varsity rankings but nonetheless finished strong. Coltyn Terry took 17th at 18:30.3, Keaton Knez 23rd with 18:48.6, Noah Mortenson 66th at 20:34.50 and Wilson Eike 85th at 22:13.30.

Moffat County High School boys cross country runners get underway in the 3A varsity race for the Cheyenne Mountain Stampede.

Dan Mohrmann/CHSAANow.com

MCHS coach Todd Trapp credited runners with sticking with their training throughout the off-season to start the fall on the right foot.

“They’ve been putting in the miles all summer. That’s what it takes to do well in cross country,” he said.