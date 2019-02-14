Moffat County girls C-Team basketball ends undefeated season with blowout over Battle Mountain

The younger members of the Moffat County High School hoops program finished their schedule the right way Tuesday as both the boys and girls C-Teams ended their run with wins against the visiting Battle Mountain Huskies.

A 36-34 W for the boys was closer than they’d have liked after leading 20-8 in the first half, though players had no complaints, nor did coach Matt Hamilton, noting that athletes stepped up in the final minutes when it counted the most.

“Battle Mountain came out with a lot of intensity on defense, but we were able to get those stops when we needed them,” Hamilton said. “It was awesome to see these guys have one of their best games of the year, by far.”

A four-game win streak to round out the schedule was a positive conclusion to the year for Nick Crookston, an MCHS freshman, who, at 6′ 6″, is among the tallest in the entire Bulldog roster at any level.

His height will come in handy in coming years, though his improvement in skills in the sport are even more crucial.

“I feel like I’ve learned a lot this season,” Crookston said.

The last C game of the perfect season was among the most one-sided for Lady Bulldogs, who beat the Huskies 58-5.

With far fewer players than the boys lineup, MCHS girls’ C-Team consists of players who have had arguably the most games this winter between C and junior varsity.

“We’ve had to cancel two games, and there just hasn’t been a lot of competition in the league for C-Team girls,” coach Shay Steffan said. “It’s just been a super-easy season, but the thing that sticks out to me is when we’re up against competition that’s not at our level, they don’t drop down. They always stay at the top so that when we do have a hard game, they’re ready.”

Most of them have also suited up for varsity more than once, as well.

Jacie Evenson said that while C-Team events keep the Bulldogs on their toes, JV games require more speed, and varsity is of course all the more challenging.

“Varsity is definitely the most physical,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun getting that experience as a freshman.”