Moffat County girls basketball wins fourth in a row, topping Basalt 45-32 on Senior Night

Sophomore Cayden King puts up a 3-pointer from the corner Thursday against the Basalt Longhorns. (Max O’Neill / Craig Press)



The Moffat County Bulldogs’ girls basketball team stayed red-hot Thursday night on Senior Night, rolling to a 45-32 win over the visiting Basalt Longhorns at Moffat County High School in the regular season finale.

A 15-2 second quarter pushed the Bulldogs out to a 31-16 lead at the half, allowing the Bulldogs to run away with their fourth straight win.

Prior to Thursday’s game, seniors Emaleigh Papierski and Amber Salazar were honored alongside their parents. The two seniors combined for 15 points in the game, helping the Bulldogs close out the regular season in strong fashion.

“I’m really happy for our seniors. I’m proud of them, they’ve worked hard all their careers. So it feels really good to get a win on senior night,” Head coach Eric Hamilton said.

In Hamilton’s eyes, the team’s effort on the defensive side of the ball was the key to victory against the Longhorns, including a stretch of 7:13 holding Basalt scoreless in the second quarter.

“Our defense is what won us the game,” Hamilton said. “We didn’t particularly shoot the ball well, we had way too many turnovers but our defense is just so intense and it just kept us in the game, and that was the factor in the ballgame tonight.”

Moffat County was led by sophomore Cayden King’s 16 points. The second leading scorer was senior Emaleigh Papierski’s 11 points against Basalt.

Capping the regular season with a 9-3 record overall, and a 5-1 mark in the 3A Western Slope League to finish second, the Bulldogs now turn their attention to the state playoffs.

“We just gotta not get in our heads and stay confident. We have to believe that every shot is going to go in and just have to keep going,” sophomore Cayden King said about the upcoming playoffs.

The team is excited to have a minimum of one more game on the schedule, with an expected state tournament game on Tuesday, March 9.

“I’m so excited for it. I think we can go far in it, if we just keep our heads up and play our game,” Salazar said.

That sentiment was echoed by Papierski, who kept it simple saying, “It’s something every team dreams of so it’s a great opportunity. We worked for it, so it’s a great opportunity to play in the playoffs.”

The Bulldogs now have four days off before they open up the state tournament on March 9, against an opponent to be determined through official Colorado High School Activities Association seeding.

