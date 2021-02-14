Moffat County girls basketball tops Grand Junction Saturday, boys fall in close fashion

Moffat County basketball made the two-and-a-half hour trek Saturday down to Grand Junction to face the Grand Junction High School Tigers and, in what is becoming a theme, split the games against the host Tigers.

The girls’ varsity team was up first and picked up a 38-32 win over the Tigers to improve to 4-2 on the season. In the afternoon matchup, the Bulldog boys fell in a tightly-contested heartbreaker by a score of 51-47, falling to 3-2 on the year.

In the girls’ game, the Bulldogs played hard on the defensive side of the ball, outscoring the Tigers in three of the four quarters, including a dominant third quarter that saw them outscore the Tigers 10-2.

The win also signaled the return of Moffat County sophomore Cayden King, who returned from an injury that cost her the first five games of the season. King was worked in slowly, scoring two points in a limited role.

Her return was something that made Head Coach Eric Hamilton happy, especially with the first league games of the season coming up in short order.

“She played hard,” Hamilton said. “It was great to have her back. She needed this game to get back on track. She will be ready for league games next week.”

The Bulldogs also had a strong effort from the free throw line in the win, hitting 17 of 29 attempts for 58% conversion rate.

In the win, senior Emaleigh Papierski led the way with a team-high 15 points. Papierski scored most of her points at the line as she made 10 free throws on 16 attempts.

The aggressiveness that was displayed by his team in getting to the line was something that excited Hamilton.

“We have to stay aggressive and attack the basket,” Hamilton said. “We need our percentage to go up also.”

The Bulldogs are off until Tuesday, Feb. 16 when they travel to Coal Ridge to take on the Titans at 5:30 p.m. in the 3A Western Slope League opener.

Bulldog boys drop second straight game on the road

Struggles from behind the 3-point line ultimately did in the Bulldog boys Saturday on the road against Grand Junction.

As Moffat County failed to consistently hit from behind the arc, the Tigers raced out to a 36-27 lead after three quarters of play before ultimately holding off a furious fourth quarter rally by the Bulldogs.

In the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs outscored the Tigers 21-15, but couldn’t quite complete the comeback, falling to 3-2 on the year.

The team showed off their scoring depth in this game with nine players scoring at least two points. The Bulldogs struggled with foul trouble as well, putting the Tigers on the line a lot in the game, as they hit 13 free throws on 21 attempts for 61%.

Conversely, the Bulldogs struggled from the charity stripe hitting 8 of 19 attempts for 42%.

Senior Wesley Counts led the Bulldogs with 12 points in the loss.

Moffat County opens 3A Western Slope League play Tuesday on the road at Coal Ridge at 7 p.m.

