Moffat County girls basketball stomps Sargent, readies for highly ranked Centauri

LA JARA — After some early appetizers, Moffat County High School girls basketball is all set for the main course.

Lady Bulldogs improved to 2-0 Friday with a decisive victory against Sargent in the second round of the Mountain Top Classic.

The 2A opponents, the Farmers, had a barren first half as the Lady Dogs wasted no time compiling a 19-0 first quarter and kept going from there.

Moffat County held a 40-0 lead at halftime, and though Sargent was able to avoid the shutout and get in double digits in the second half, there was no closing the gap with a 57-11 final tally for the Craig crew.

Every member of the varsity roster put up points in the game, with freshman Halle Hamilton adding 10 to the score, as well as four for four in free throws.

Madie Weber scored nine, Tiffany Hildebrandt eight, and Stephenie Swindler and Kinlie Brennise seven each.

MCHS girls opened the schedule Thursday with a 62-41 W against Montezuma Cortez. However, the true test of Lady Dogs’ talents is yet to come.

Moffat County girls will round out the three-day tournament in La Jara against the home squad, the Centauri Falcons.

While MCHS was ranked fifth in pre-season standings from Colorado High School Activities Association, Centauri was seventh on the list. Like the Bulldogs, the Falcons attended the Great 8 round of the 2017-18 state tournament, finishing the year 21-3 with a quarterfinal loss to Colorado Springs Christian. The Lions went on to best Moffat County in the Final 4 after the Bulldogs — who completed the season 20-7 — upset No. 1 Kent Denver.

As for the new season, Centauri opened their home tourney against Sargent with their own blowout, 63-28. They faced MoCo’s fellow 3A Western Slope League team Olathe Friday afternoon, pounding the Pirates 57-16 to also record a 2-0 start.

In a tournament that’s seen wide margins each round, Olathe is 1-1 after the second day loss, which followed a big win on Day 1, 70-30, over Las Animas.