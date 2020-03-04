Moffat County girls basketball moves to regionals: Bulldog Sports — Week of March 4, 2020 | CraigDailyPress.com

Moffat County girls basketball moves to regionals: Bulldog Sports — Week of March 4, 2020

News | March 4, 2020

Moffat County High School's Jacie Evenson dribbles down the sidelines against Middle Park. MCHS girls hoops begins the postseason Friday in Colorado Springs against Jefferson Academy.
Andy Bockelman

Wednesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

6 p.m. Moffat County High School spring sports parents night at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Thursday

5:15 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation first- and second-grade basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

Friday

5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Jefferson Academy at 3A CHSAA State Championships Round of 32 in Colorado Springs

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at 3A CHSAA State Championships Sweet 16 in Colorado Springs

8 a.m. Craig Middle School wrestling at Soroco Tournament in Oak Creek

Sunday

None

Monday

10 a.m. Moffat County High School girls golf at Chipeta Golf Course in Grand Junction

Tuesday

4:30 p.m. Craig Middle School wrestling at Rangely

News
See more