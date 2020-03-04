Moffat County girls basketball moves to regionals: Bulldog Sports — Week of March 4, 2020
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.
6 p.m. Moffat County High School spring sports parents night at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Thursday
5:15 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation first- and second-grade basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.
Friday
5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Jefferson Academy at 3A CHSAA State Championships Round of 32 in Colorado Springs
Saturday
TBD Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at 3A CHSAA State Championships Sweet 16 in Colorado Springs
8 a.m. Craig Middle School wrestling at Soroco Tournament in Oak Creek
Sunday
None
Monday
10 a.m. Moffat County High School girls golf at Chipeta Golf Course in Grand Junction
Tuesday
4:30 p.m. Craig Middle School wrestling at Rangely