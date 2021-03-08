Moffat County girls basketball lands No. 12 seed in 3A state playoffs

Following a 9-3 season and a second-place finish in the 3A Western Slope League, the Moffat County Bulldogs’ girls basketball team was awarded the No. 12 seed in the 3A state basketball playoff bracket Monday morning.

As the No. 12 seed, the Bulldogs will be opening up their 3A tournament run with a matchup against the No. 21 Manitou Springs Mustangs Tuesday night.

The game will be held at a neutral site location to be announced.

Moffat County enters the playoffs on a four-game winning streak that saw them outscore their opponents 252-119.

The Mustangs enter the tournament with a 6-3 overall record, and a 6-2 record in the 3A Tri-Peaks record, good enough for a fourth-place finish.

Should the Bulldogs advance past the Mustangs, they will face a familiar foe in the Delta Panthers, who took down the Bulldogs 58-41 on Feb. 20 at Moffat County High School.

The Craig Press will provide with more information as it becomes available.

