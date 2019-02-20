Moffat County gearing up for summer tourism

For the first time in its storied history, Moffat County will particiate in National Tourism Week in preparation for its first official Moffat County Tourism Week May 4 through May 11.

"National Tourism Week has been celebrated in many communities nearby and on a state level — just never in Moffat County," said Tammie Thompson-Booker, board member of the Moffat County Tourism Association.

According to local tourism officials, many of the MCTA events for this year's “Experience Colorado's Great Northwest Summer Kick-of” are similar to last year's individual events and include the following:

• Where the Hell is Maybell bike ride — a 30-mile trek beginning in Craig that showcases the beauty of Moffat County.

• Downtown Craig Spring Expo —hosted by the Downtown Business Association, the Spring Expo will feature vendors of all sorts. For more information, call Kandee Dilldine at 970-824-2151 or DeAnne Blackwell at 970-824-7957.

• 50th anniversary Dirt Hog Golf Tournament —Hosted by the Yampa Valley Golf Association, this event will feature a golf tournament to celebrate the association's 50th anniversary.

• Craig Press Home & Garden Show — This business expo is still in the planning stages, but will allow businesses and nonprofits to showcase their products and services.

• Sandwash Basin Blessing of the Land by Ute tribe members — The Wild Horse Warriors invited some Ute tribe members to bless Sandwash Basin.

• BLM-led geology tour.

• Yampa River tourism educational float.

• Yampa Bench interpretive opportunity in Dinosaur National Monument.

Shannon Moore, MCTA chair, said Moffat County's tourism week will showcase the county to the world.

"This is a week full of events for locals and visitors, alike, to experience what our county has to offer," Moore said. "Tourism is the first rung of the economic development ladder, and we're working to embrace and showcase what we have to offer the tourism world."

Other events will occur later in May and this summer, including the Grand Old West Days Memorial Day weekend May 23 through 27 at the Moffat County Fairgrounds, Whittle the Wood Rendezvous June 12 through 15 at Loudy-Simpson Park, the John Wesley Powell Expedition 150th Anniversary Celebration June 17 through 18 at Echo Park in Dinosaur National Monument, and the Moffat County Balloon Festival Aug. 3 and 4 at Loudy Simpson Park.

According to MCTA Director Tom Kleinschnitz, the Moffat County Arts Council will also add a combination food pop-up and arts event the group has named “Arts, Apps and Ales.” Kleinschnitz said he certainly doesn't want to leave any other possible event ideas out of the mix.

"Visit Moffat County would like to promote all events that will be happening during our very special "Experience Colorado's Great Northwest Summer Kick-off," Kleinschnitz said.

Those interested in other potential events this summer are invited to to contact Kleinschnitz at TomK@MoffatCounty.net or 970-824-2335.

Contact Clay Thorp at 970-875-1795 or cthorp@craigdailypress.com.