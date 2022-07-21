Moffat County Garden Tour coming on Saturday

Moffat County has lots of gardeners, and Saturday, July 23, will come with a chance to peek at other people’s gardens to see what is going on in their backyard.

The Craig Beautification Committee is hosting its second annual Tour of the Gardens in Craig from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The tour will include an inside look at four local gardens at local residents’ homes. Guests are invited to view each of the four gardens, ask questions, take pictures and share gardening ideas.

The garden tours will be self-guided, so partons can simply make the rotation between the following gardens at their own pace: Terri and Wayne Estey at 1495 Oak St., Ione and Manfred Woog at 1040 Pershing St., Donna and Kevin Deatheridge at 97 C.R. 20 and Kathy and Willie White at 855 C.R. 78.

The tour is intended to showcase the art of gardening in Northwest Colorado, and each of the gardens featured will have a chance to enter a drawing for a garden gift.

The tour is supported by donations only. Event organizers recommend planning for two hours to view all four gardens.