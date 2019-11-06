Moffat County football to start postseason: Bulldog Sports — Week of Nov. 6, 2019
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade girls basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.
6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade girls basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
Thursday
6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade boys basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
Friday
None
Saturday
9 a.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball at Soroco Tournament in Oak Creek
1 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity football at 2A CHSAA State Playoffs in Sterling
Sunday
None
Monday
None
Tuesday
None