Moffat County football tears into league leader Basalt in energetic Homecoming game

It may not have been an entry in the win column for Moffat County High School football, but when faced with the top-ranked team of the 2A Western Slope League, Bulldogs took a bite out of their opponents to show it’s anyone’s game in the conference slate.

MCHS’s Saturday afternoon Homecoming match-up with Basalt ended with a 33-13 loss to the Longhorns, a result that was a mix of good and bad for the Bulldogs.

