Moffat County football set for playoff round this week

The Moffat County High School gets back on the field after shutting down Aspen on fourth down during the MCHS Homecoming football game.

Andy Bockelman

The second season is here for Colorado football, and Moffat County High School will see at least one more game this week.

Colorado High School Activities Association released the playoff brackets for 8-man, 1A, 2A and 5A Sunday morning, with the 2A Western Slope League well-represented in the brackets.

At 5-4, Moffat County Bulldogs received the 15th seed in the 16-team field, paired with No. 2 Sterling for the opening round of the postseason.

Elsewhere in the conference, Rifle’s Friday win over the Dogs helped boost them to the top spot in the RPI — Ratings Percentage Index — standings, the 9-0 WSL champion Bears given the top seed, set to host No. 16 Englewood, which made the cut as the Colorado League winner.

In fourth, 8-1 Delta will host 5-4 Pagosa Springs — the Pirates getting a 13 seed with their Intermountain League title — while 7-2 Basalt just missed hosting rights in ninth, facing No. 8 Classical Academy, 6-3 with a Tri-Peaks title.

CHSAA is arranging officials, travel and other details for the opening round of playoff games, which are scheduled to take place Thursday evening and Saturday afternoon with times and dates still yet to be confirmed.

Given the length of travel, MCHS coaches are hoping for a Saturday schedule, and with a round trip of more than 600 miles in store, the Bulldogs will have their biggest excursion of the season going to Northeastern Colorado to face the Tigers.

“It should be fun, we’ll be a bunch of road warriors, us against the world,” said MCHS head coach Jamie Nelson.

At 8-1, Sterling swept the Patriot East League, their only loss coming at the hands of Scottsbluff, Nebraska in September.

The Tigers opened the year with a 13-7 overtime win against fellow postseason contender Resurrection Christian, also 8-1, a strong start which has kept both of them high in the rankings.

Nelson said MoCo coaches and Sterling have already exchanged game film in preparation for the match-up.

As far as practices, the snow-covered Bulldog Proving Grounds presented an obstacle for the team in the past week, but Sunday saw football players and parents pitch in to clear enough of the field for athletes to prepare for their upcoming game.

Members of the Moffat County High School football program work Sunday to clear off the Bulldog Proving Grounds for practice sessions in a playoff week.

Courtesy Photo

Nelson noted this is the first time anyone on his roster will be at the postseason level. Bulldog football’s most recent playoff game was in 2015, hosting Brush as the champions of the now-defunct 2A Western Slope North League, the second straight year the Dogs met the Beetdiggers.

“It’s awesome that we got here, these guys put in the work. This is why we’re here,” Nelson said.

Craig Press will have more details on the upcoming game.