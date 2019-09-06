Moffat County football rules on the road to open schedule

From left, Moffat High School quarterback Ryan Peck hands off to Kevin Hernandez as Corey Scranton provides blocking to close the first quarter against Summit.

Liz Copan/Summit Daily

Apart from a wetter atmosphere and a different locale, Moffat County High School’s first football game of the season was nearly identical to last year, in terms of score.

And, if you ask the Bulldogs’ head coach, the match was an even better one on both sides of the ball.

MCHS had no problem overtaking the Summit Tigers on the road, defeating their 3A hosts 41-8 to begin the year strong for the blue and white.

Moffat County High School quarterback Ryan Peck considers his options before getting off a throw against Summit.

Liz Copan/Summit Daily

Much like their 40-7 win against the Tigers last year in Craig, things started strong from the get-go for the MoCo crew, with a monster first half.

An early rushing touchdown by Kevin Hernandez was followed early in the second quarter with an interception for the Bulldogs by Dagan White, who took it all the way back to end zone for a pick six as the Dogs led 14-0.

Besides another trip over the goal line by Hernandez, the punishing defense also added their own points, trapping the Tigers in their own territory and ultimately claiming two safeties, adding to a 25-0 halftime advantage.

Craig Press will have a larger story.