Moffat County football program to host camp

The Moffat County High School football program will host a camp for incoming seventh- and eighth-grade pigskin players from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 at the MCHS Bulldog Proving Grounds, 900 Finley Lane.

Registration is $10 apiece, and athletes need to bring a t-shirt, shorts, and cleats. Parents must also sign a waiver.

MCHS football will host multiple summer activities for players throughout the coming months.

For more information, call 720-841-3024.