Moffat County football offers camp for middle school athletes

The Moffat County High School football program will host the Bulldog Football Camp for seventh- and eighth-grade athletes July 30 and 31.

The sessions take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. each day at the Bulldog Proving Grounds and will prepare players moving into the Craig Middle School program for the upcoming season with drills that emphasize practice structure, offensive and defensive schemes and 7-on-7 gameplay.

The offensive and defensive plays will be very similar to what CMS players can expect from the high school program.

Players need a t-shirt, shorts, cleats and a good attitude and should have completed a sports physical examination.

Registration is $25 per player and signup starts at the 5 p.m. July 30 at the football field.

For more information, contact jamie.nelson@moffatsd.org.