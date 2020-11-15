Moffat County football lands No. 8 seed in 2A state playoffs, will travel to Resurrection Christian

Members of the 2020 Moffat County football team ride on the team's float Friday afternoon.

Joshua Carney / Craig Press

In a surprise turn of events, the Moffat County Bulldogs’ football team will not be hosting a first-round playoff game. Instead, Moffat County will travel to No. 1 Resurrection Christian for a first-round matchup.

Prior to Sunday’s Colorado High School Activities Association playoff seedings meeting, Moffat County found itself at No. 3 in the 2A RPI rankings. On Sunday though, CHSAA dropped Moffat County to No. 8 in the rankings, pitting the Bulldogs against No. 1 Resurrection Christian in the first round of the state playoffs.

Moffat County is scheduled to travel to Resurrection Christian in Loveland for Thursday’s first round matchup with the Cougars, according to Max Preps. However, Head Coach Lance Scranton said that the game will likely be played on Saturday in Windsor. It’s not confirmed at this time though.

As of Sunday, Scranton said the Bulldogs were already preparing for Resurrection Christian.

“They’re obviously a tough team, and they haven’t been scored on much this season, so we’ll have our work cut out for us,” Scranton said. “We have to have the same mentality that we did for the Delta game. We have to be resilient and relentless.”

This is a developing story. The Craig Press will provide more updates as they become available.

