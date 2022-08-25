Moffat County football kick offs season at 2:30 p.m. Friday
The Moffat County football season will start a little bit sooner than expected this weekend.
MCHS will host its home opener and first game of the season on Friday afternoon against Loveland’s Resurrection Christian at the Bulldog Proving Grounds.
The game, originally scheduled for 7 p.m., will now kickoff at 2:30 p.m. The reason for the earlier time is due to scheduling difficulties with football officials and a shortage of available qualified referees, said MCHS athletic director Jim Wright.
A Moffat County junior varsity home game with Meeker is currently scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29.
Spectators are reminded that the MCHS track is also currently under construction. For more, call 970-824-7036.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.