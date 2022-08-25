Moffat County football kick offs season at 2:30 p.m. Friday

Moffat County High School football player Hudson Jones takes a quick break from a Tuesday practice. MCHS football hosts Resurrection Christian Friday afternoon to start its season.

Andy Bockelman/for the Craig Press

The Moffat County football season will start a little bit sooner than expected this weekend.

MCHS will host its home opener and first game of the season on Friday afternoon against Loveland’s Resurrection Christian at the Bulldog Proving Grounds.

The game, originally scheduled for 7 p.m., will now kickoff at 2:30 p.m. The reason for the earlier time is due to scheduling difficulties with football officials and a shortage of available qualified referees, said MCHS athletic director Jim Wright.

A Moffat County junior varsity home game with Meeker is currently scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29.

Spectators are reminded that the MCHS track is also currently under construction. For more, call 970-824-7036.