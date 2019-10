Moffat County High School's Izzac Pierce, Evan Atkin and Catcher Jackson cheer on teammates against Steamboat Springs.

Andy Bockelman

The kickoff to the 2A Western Slope League stretch of the season wasn’t what Moffat County High School football was anticipating.

The Bulldog winning streak came to its conclusion Friday night on the road in Basalt as MoCo athletes fell 49-7 against the hosting Longhorns.

Craig Press will have a larger story.