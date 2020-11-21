Moffat County football falls to Resurrection Christian in first round of 2A state playoffs
Bulldogs show underdogs always have something special in playoff loss to top-ranked Cougars
WINDSOR — They all knew it was a longshot, but that only made it all the more special.
Moffat County High School football held nothing back Saturday in what wound up being the final game of the fall, facing off against the No. 1 2A team Resurrection Christian.
The Cougars had yet to allow a single point in a 5-0 season, and though the Bulldogs may not have walked away with the upset, a 40-14 outcome showed their opponents were by no means immortal.
Craig Press will have a larger recap.
