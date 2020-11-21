Moffat County football falls to Resurrection Christian in first round of 2A state playoffs

Moffat County High School's Caleb Frink evades a tackle on his way to a touchdown against Resurrection Christian.

Andy Bockelman / For Craig Press

WINDSOR — They all knew it was a longshot, but that only made it all the more special.

Moffat County High School football held nothing back Saturday in what wound up being the final game of the fall, facing off against the No. 1 2A team Resurrection Christian.

The Cougars had yet to allow a single point in a 5-0 season, and though the Bulldogs may not have walked away with the upset, a 40-14 outcome showed their opponents were by no means immortal.

Craig Press will have a larger recap.