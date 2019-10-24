Moffat County football duels in Delta

Moffat County High School defenders stack up on Delta's Timothy Horn.

Wayne Crick/Delta County Independent

After a do-or-die round of Friday night lights at home last week, Moffat County High School football players knew they’d have to bump up their game all the more for the final two weeks on the road.

Unfortunately, the first of the two teams standing in the way of the Bulldogs and the 2A playoffs wasn’t about to slow down their own descent into the postseason.

MCHS took a 52-0 defeat Thursday night to the Delta Panthers to send the Dogs to a 5-3 record for the year.

Delta’s Senior Night may have provided an extra motivation, as did the prospect of defending their home turf, but the now 7-1 team only needed to play at the level they’ve been working all season.

Moffat County High School quarterback Ryan Peck gets off a pass against Delta.

Wayne Crick/Delta County Independent

The Panthers scored immediately, with the first play of the night a touchdown. And, though the MoCo defense held tight for much of the first quarter to stop Delta’s fourth down efforts, the second period was nothing short of a massacre for the home team, finding the end zone five times more to make it 42-0 at halftime completely with a mercy rule running clock.

A 30-yard field goal early in the third quarter and a TD scored by the Panthers’ second-stringers late in the game pushed the score well beyond the Dogs’ potential for a comeback in the roughest night to date for the blue and white.

Moffat County High School’s Taran Teeter and Carson Miller gain a tackle against Delta’s Nolan Bynum.

Wayne Crick/Delta County Independent

Losing only to Rifle this fall, Delta looks to finish second in the 2A Western Slope League rankings at 3-1 in conference play, awaiting the results Friday as the 7-0 Bears battle it out to clinch the league championship against 6-1 Basalt.

Friday will also confirm if 1-7 Coal Ridge finishes in last place as the Titans face the Aspen Skiers, currently fourth place at 3-4.

The coming weekend will determine where the Bulldogs stand for playoff possibilities, as the RPI standings shift around for 2A.

Though it’s still uncertain if it’s their last game of the fall, Moffat County will travel Nov. 1 to Rifle to round out their regular schedule.

Craig Press will have a larger recap.