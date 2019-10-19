Moffat County firefighters take on wildland blaze Saturday
Craig Press Staff
Emergency personnel were on the scene for a fire west of Craig Saturday afternoon.
Agencies were called to Moffat County Road 64 for a wildland blaze at about 1:30 p.m.
The Pine Ridge Fire was reported as 20 acres by Craig Interagency Dispatch Center.
Sheriff KC Hume said the incident was determined to be human-caused, though not too serious with no injures and no structures consumed by the fire.
Craig Fire/Rescue, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office Wildland Fire and Patrol, and Memorial Regional Health EMS responded.
