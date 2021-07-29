Moffat County fire updates: Skull Creek almost out; Moose, near Dinosaur, not threatening structures
Moffat County Fire Management Officer Todd Wheeler provided the following updates on two existing wildfires in Moffat County Thursday evening.
Moose Fire near Dinosaur not threatening structures
Wheeler said the fire about 7 miles northeast of Dinosaur, despite being in steep and difficult terrain, was not threatening any structures or human safety.
The Bureau of Land Management, Park Service, Artesia Fire and Rescue and other agencies are on scene fighting the tricky blaze, he said, but there wasn’t any concern as of Thursday night that it would impact public safety.
Skull Creek winding down
Wheeler said the fire north of U.S. Highway 40 between Dinosaur and Maybell was contained.
“Skull Creek should all be done by tomorrow,“ Wheeler said of the fire multiple agencies had been fighting since Monday.
