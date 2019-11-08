Moffat County FFA reaps rewards of trip to national convention

Moffat County High School FFA members gather at the 92nd annual National FFA Convention & Expo Oct. 30 through Nov. 2 in Indianapolis.

Courtesy Photo

A lengthy trip amounted to a lot of learning for the members of Moffat County High School’s chapter of Future Farmers of America.

Representing Moffat County at the 92nd annual National FFA Convention & Expo Oct. 30 through Nov. 2 in Indianapolis were local FFA members Tauren Farquharson, Reina Steele, Torin Gray, Kimber Wheeler, Tara Brumblow, Carter Green, Chloe Villard, Rylee Villard and Trinity Boulger.

Besides attending the large-scale event, mingling with fellow FFA members from across the nation, and participating in such elements as the career fair and opening session, students toured Crossroads Genetics, Kentucky Horse Park and Churchill Downs during the trip, learning, among other things, the domestication of the horse and the process of training the animals.

Moffat County High School FFA members gather as part of a trip to learn about racehorses.

Courtesy Photo

Adviser Shelby Massey noted the trip provided a look at the diversity of the agriculture industry and within the FFA organization.

“I feel as though this trip was beneficial for students because they were able to see ag industry tours that incorporated aspects other than the ones we see in our area,” she said.

She added that the excursion also let students bond.

“Seeing one another outside of a school setting gave them a true look at how they act and react as individuals,” Massey said. “Overall, everyone had a blast and we as advisors can’t wait to take another group in the future.”