Moffat County FFA Annual Fundraising Auction set for Friday

For more information call Ray Sanders at the high school 970-824-7036.

When: Doors open and silent auction begins at 5:30 p.m., dinner starts at 6 p.m. and the live auction at 6:30 p.m., Friday, May 11 Where: Gym, Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane, Craig

CRAIG — About 50 handmade decorative and outdoor items will be up for auction at the 2018 Moffat County Future Farmers of America fundraising benefit, set for 5:30 p.m., Friday, May 11, in the Moffat County High School gym.

Students began planning and making their projects in January for their biggest fundraiser of the year.

“Without this auction, we don’t have a program,” said teacher Ray Sanders.

Items will be available for purchase via silent and live auction and presented by auctioneer Chad Green.

Sanders said FFA is bringing back a traditional dinner favorite — Rocky Mountain oysters. The will also serve pork loin.

For those who are unable to attend the fundraiser or not in the market for decorative items and furniture, the FFA greenhouse sale is also underway, offering bedding plants and hanging baskets grown by horticultural students.

Community members are invited to drop by the Vocational Agricultural Building between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or call the high school at 970-824-7036 to schedule an evening or weekend appointment with Sanders.