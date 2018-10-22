Moffat County families make global impact through Operation Christmas Child

Build a box online Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.

• Meeker Location: Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1191 Market Street Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and Thursday, Nov. 12 and 13; 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14; 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16; 11 to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17; 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18 and 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 19.

• Craig Location: Craig Christian Church, 960 W Victory Way Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Monday, Nov. 12 through 19

CRAIG — Packing is underway in Craig and Moffat County in an effort to send a record number of boxes filled with love to children around the world.

On behalf of Operation Christmas Child — a program of the nonprofit organization The Samaritan’s Purse — area team leader Julie Grobe has collected 1,290 shoeboxes given by Moffat County residents during the past three years. She hopes the community with come together to donate 500 for the first time.

To help meet that target, the Grobe family and their friends held a packing day Saturday, Oct. 20, and filled a record 80 boxes.

Other families, churches, and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items.

There are three steps to a building a box: “Pray for the box, provide for the box ($9 shipping), and then pack your box,” said Sandy Schalbrack, OCC area coordinator for the Western Slope, when she visited Craig last month.

Shalbrack and Lydia Landry, OCC network coordinator for the Western Slope, traveled to Uganda in June to witness the shoebox ministry.

Once packed, boxes may be dropped off at sites in Craig and Meeker — two of 5,000 sites collecting boxes — during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week — Nov. 12 through 19 — to contribute to the 2018 global goal of reaching 11 million children.

“We are honored to be linking arms with our community to help children around the world experience the true meaning of Christmas,” said Regional Director Paul Fischbach, “These simple gifts show God’s love to children facing difficult circumstances.”

Boxes and information are available at Cornerstone Realty and many area churches, including Craig Christian Church, 960 W. Victory Way.

For more information about how to participate in Operation Christmas Child in Moffat County call 303-745-9179 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.

