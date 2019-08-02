Moffat County fall sports teams see seeds of success in summer sessions

Moffat County High School soccer players mix it up during an inter-team scrimmage.

Andy Bockelman

Practices for the fall sports seasons will officially begin in the coming weeks for high school athletics programs across the state, with Colorado High School Activities Association’s rules that the majority of teams get underway no sooner than Aug. 12.

But, smaller sessions mainly aimed at younger kids have kept Moffat County High School Bulldogs in a competitive state of mind this week.

The start of the week saw the MoCo gym full of young talent as part of the Mighty Bulldogs Volleyball Camp as MCHS girls provided tutelage in the sport for elementary and middle school ages.

Moffat County High School athletes and coaches join with players in the Mighty Bulldogs Volleyball Camp.

Courtesy Photo

“Both sessions were a lot of fun,” said MCHS coach Jessica Profumo. “I am proud of all of the girls for working hard and being determined to improve their skills. I think they all learned new things and went home tired. I am excited for the future of Moffat County volleyball.”

Outside on Wednesday night, coach Nathalie Boelen had the members of the boys soccer program in game mode with an inter-team scrimmage complete with referees that included incoming players, recent graduates and a pop-in on the field by Moffat County School District Superintendent David Ulrich, all of them playing through a wave of wet weather.

Players with Moffat County High School boys soccer are joined by referees and a volunteer goalie, Superintendent David Ulrich, during an inter-team scrimmage.

Courtesy Photo

Though Boelen said she expects she will see more players as greater practices kick off, she noted that younger athletes have shown they’re ready to get in gear at the high school level.

“These young ones have been giving 100% in drills,” she said.

The other half of the Bulldog field was abuzz the same night with the second round of a camp for incoming Craig Middle School pigskin players.

After a more easygoing camp earlier this summer, coach Jamie Nelson had athletes working on more intensive drills specific to game scenarios, particularly defensive sessions focusing on turnovers for fumble recoveries and interceptions.

Bulldog football has engaged in multiple 7-on-7 tournaments this summer, facing nearby competitors Meeker and Steamboat Springs, as well as spending time in Wyoming, where athletes faced Rock Springs and Green River, among others.

Moffat County High School football players and coaches work with middle school athletes during a Wednesday camp session at the Bulldog Proving Grounds.

Andy Bockelman

MCHS football will host Spartan Week once true practices begin.

With Moffat County varsity athletes guiding younger students, Nelson said the recent camp benefitted both.

“The big thing for (varsity) is that we tell them, they already know what to do, but when they have to verbalize it, they truly understand it, so that really helps them show there’s more to it,” he said.