Moffat County Fair to kick off Saturday with Founders Day luncheon in Maybell

CRAIG — As part of the 100th anniversary of the Moffat County Fair, a Founders Day luncheon will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at Maybell Park.

The event is free to the public and honors Maybell, the original site of the inaugural fair in 1918.

The luncheon will be potluck style. Organizers will provide meat and entrees, and those attending are asked to bring a side dish or dessert.

In addition to food, the day will include games and lawnmower races, and people are encouraged to bring their stories of the fair over the years.