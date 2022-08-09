Moffat County Fair is in full swing

The 2022 Moffat County Fair has events starting at the beginning of August going through the month.

Amber Delay/Craig Press

The 2022 Moffat County Fair has been gearing up since the beginning of the month and this week fair events are in full swing.

Early check in for 4-H projects and judging opened on Aug. 1 and from there fair events have been gaining momentum. Monday kicked off the 4-H and FFA halter and performance horse show, and Tuesday opened with 4-H dog shows.

The fair brings a whole host of activities and a full schedule can be found at http://www.moffatcountyfair.com , but here are some of the highlights to watch out for this week.

Arya Mead and her dog Pip, are in the grandstands getting ready to compete in rally for the 4H dog show on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the Moffat County Fair.

Amber Delay/Craig Press

Fair goers will be able to find animal shows including sheep, goat, beef, rabbit, and poultry in the livestock barn and poultry barn on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. 4-H livestock sales and the parade of champions will take place on Saturday evening followed by a fair dance.

Live entertainment and games will be starting at the fairgrounds on Thursday at noon, and will continue to amp up into the evening. A concert by Wordan Jilson will be featured on Thursday night from 9 p.m. to midnight.

The festivities will continue through Friday and there will be a meat smoke out with the Moffat County Cattlewomen on Friday at 5:30 p.m. For the main event on Friday evening there will be a freestyle motorsports show starting at 6 p.m.