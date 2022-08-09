Moffat County Fair is in full swing
The 2022 Moffat County Fair has been gearing up since the beginning of the month and this week fair events are in full swing.
Early check in for 4-H projects and judging opened on Aug. 1 and from there fair events have been gaining momentum. Monday kicked off the 4-H and FFA halter and performance horse show, and Tuesday opened with 4-H dog shows.
The fair brings a whole host of activities and a full schedule can be found at http://www.moffatcountyfair.com, but here are some of the highlights to watch out for this week.
Fair goers will be able to find animal shows including sheep, goat, beef, rabbit, and poultry in the livestock barn and poultry barn on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. 4-H livestock sales and the parade of champions will take place on Saturday evening followed by a fair dance.
Live entertainment and games will be starting at the fairgrounds on Thursday at noon, and will continue to amp up into the evening. A concert by Wordan Jilson will be featured on Thursday night from 9 p.m. to midnight.
The festivities will continue through Friday and there will be a meat smoke out with the Moffat County Cattlewomen on Friday at 5:30 p.m. For the main event on Friday evening there will be a freestyle motorsports show starting at 6 p.m.
