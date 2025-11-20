Moffat County Extension: Ready or not, winter is upon us

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Some may be jumping for joy as the days grow shorter, the temperatures drip and snow is anxiously waiting to grace us with its presence. Others might be dreading this time of year. But whether you’re ready or not, winter is here.

So, let’s prepare! Winter readiness is key to staying safe, warm and ready to enjoy the season.

We will start with home winterization. Begin early in the fall before the first freeze. Inspect and seal all drafts, service heating systems, prepare for frozen pipes and plan for a power outage.

Seal doorways and windows with weatherstripping or caulk. Applying plastic over windows and adding thick insulated curtains can help keep a home comfortable by trapping warm air inside and cold air outside. The smallest of drafts can let in enough cold air to significantly spike heating bills.

If you have a wood heat source, clean the cimney and stock up on dry wood, kindling and fire starter. Inspect and service a boiler and furnace for proper safety and efficiency. Clean and check all filters and vents. Check for carbon monoxide leaks and install a monitor.

If one is already installed, test it to ensure it is in proper working condition.

Accidental carbon monoxide poisoning kills more that 400 Americans a year.

Insulate any exposed pipes in unheated areas like garages, crawl spaces and basements to prevent freezing and bursting.

During a cold spell or if a home will be uninhabited for a while, open cupboards to help keep pipes warm.

Additionally, keep a small trickle of water running through the pipes. For outdoor faucets, simple insulation such as blankets and a bucket can help.

Bonus tip: use a black bucket — the sun hits the dark surface and absorbs more heat. Know where the shutoff valve is located in case a pipe burts. Plan for ower outages by keeping extra warm clothes, blankets, flashlights and spare batteries handy.

Be prepared for the unexpected events by storing non-perishable food and drinking water.

To be ready for travel in snowy conditions, winterize your vehicle. Check your tires, stock your trunk, stay fueled and know before you go. Winter or all-weather tires are essential for winter driving and providing traction. Colorado law requires a depth of at least 3/16 inch.

In some cases, chains might be necessary to travel certain roads. Keep your vehicle fueled with at least half a tank of gas or more at all times.

Make sure a phone is charged and carry a spare charging cable in the car. For long trips, check the Cotrip.org website for driving conditions, delays or road closures.

Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle, including items lide a blanket, gloves, hat, spare coat, shovel, ice and snow scraper, water and snacks. Kitty litter is a useful tool to help gain traction for tires if stuck.

Check weather conditions and dress appropriately for the occasion. It is always a good idea to wear layers.

Start with a moisture-wicking base layer and then add something warm like fleece or wool to help insulate. Top it with an outer layer that is both water and windproof.

Wear winter boots to keep your feet warm and dry. Have an extra pair of shoes available for when indoors.

Protect your eyes by wearing sunglasses, as snow glare can be quite harmful.

Winters in Colorado can be unpredictable. One day it might be overcast and freezing, and the next it could be sunny and 40 degrees.

So always be prepared for the unexpected weather in your home or vehicle.

For more information and resources, contact the Moffat County Extension Office.