Moffat County Extension Office offers growth, unity through ‘One Seed, One Community’

Moffat County CSU Extension Office is hosting the free “One Seed, One Community” program, which seeks to unite community by encouraging gardeners of all skill levels to plant, grow, cook, and share a featured vegetable every year.

As participants begin this year’s growing adventure, organizers encourage them to join the online community through social media at http://www.facebook.com/OSOCMOFFAT.

Those who do not have access to a computer or who do not utilize social media can bring questions and share pictures and experiences at the Moffat County Extension Office at 539 Barclay Street.

Extension Office Director Jessica Counts noted volunteer Anita Marocco spearheaded the initiative.

“I would really like to recognize her for her time. She’s a lovely woman and a great, new addition to our community,” Counts said.

Counts also thanked Chaos Ink for its design of the program’s logo.

“We hope our participants will share their milestones, successes, questions, and concerns through this community, and we hope this community will provide support and camaraderie that all can enjoy,” Counts said.

The free seeds are currently available for pickup at the following locations:

• Moffat County CSU Extension Office

• Healing Naturally

• Chaos Ink

• Memorial Regional Health

• Moffat County Libraries Craig branch

• Craig City Hall

• Seasoned Brisket

• Yampa Valley Bank

• Sweet P’s

• Carelli’s

• Community Budget Center

For more information, call 970-824-9180.