Moffat County executes recount for CD3 race this week

For the Moffat County Elections Office, the recount for the 3rd Congressional District race will take several days, but county officials expect the same results.

The 3rd Congressional District race between incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Garfield County, and Adam Frisch, a Democrat from Pitkin County, fell within the 0.5% margin that automatically triggers a recount in Colorado. Based on results from the Secretary of State’s Office, Boebert received 163,842 votes while Frisch got 163,292.

Moffat County Elections Coordinator Sarah Colding said the recount for Moffat County will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Wednesday, Dec. 7, with the recount expected to wrap up on Wednesday.

“We expect no difference whatsoever,” Colding said.

Because the recount was required by the state, Moffat County will be reimbursed for the election judges’ additional time.

To perform for the recount, Colding said, the elections office will bring in the canvas board and the adjudication board to assist staff in counting each ballot that was submitted for the Nov. 8 general election.

“I just want to reiterate that we’re following the election laws to the T,” Colding said, adding that the elections office has had some community members express concerns about the process.

Colding said the canvas board is comprised of bipartisan election judges who are elected by the party chairs, and the adjudication judges will scan and tabulate all of the ballots cast for the 3rd Congressional District race only.

The assembled team will perform a Logic and Accuracy Test, known as the LAT, which checks the accuracy of the tabulation machine. The LAT is open to members of the public to view, but everyone present during the tabulation process must be certified as an election judge.

The Moffat County Elections Office also performed a recount during the primaries, which was requested by former Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, who lost the GOP nomination for Colorado Secretary of State. Colding said that there was no difference in the recount during the primary race, and officials don’t expect a variance in this week’s recount either.