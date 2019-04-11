Moffat County employee Health and Wellness Clinic closed for now

County employees have been seeing new providers after the employee health and wellness center recently closed.

The closure may be temporary if Moffat County Commissioners approve a proposal that would see a new provider reopen the facility later this year.

The health care clinic first opened in 2013 offering free services in Craig for Moffat County government employees and their families, paid for from the county employee insurance fund, governed by an eight-member Employee Health Insurance Board.

At the time, the decision caused concern for the staff and board of The Memorial Hospital that the move would undermine their business.

In September 2017, Memorial Regional Health won the service contract with a bid of a little more than $167,000, plus the cost of prescriptions, lab fees, and supplies, for 12 months.

MRH was about $80,000 less than the only other bid, submitted by the clinic’s previous operator, CareHere, a Nashville-based company that had provided services to county employees since the clinic opened.

After a year of providing care, in September of 2018, MRH provided intent to end the contract. The deadline was originally Dec. 31., but that was later extended that into March to allow the insurance board time to consider their options.

When time ran out, the clinic was closed.

Since then, a request for proposal was issued by the insurance board and one bid received, said board member Dan Davidson who added that bidder is expected to present their proposal to the Moffat County Board of County Commissioners.

When MRH notified the intent to end their contract, an alternative, “more cost-effective solution” to replace the clinic was offered, said MRH CEO Andy Daniels in November.

“Our proposal to the county did away with the county-owned clinic and proposed that we instead provide the services out of our existing Rapid Care Clinic,” Daniels said.

In his letter of intent to end the service contract Daniels further explained, “because we are aware of the ongoing financial challenges of Moffat County as an entity, we would like to continue to collaborate with you on an alternative solution.”

The upcoming presentation to commissioners will offer the first opportunity the public will have to see a cost comparison.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.