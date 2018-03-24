Moffat County Elite cheers its way to championship honors

Spirits are high for members of Moffat County Elite.

Members of the local cheer team were loud and proud during the Cheersport Denver Grand Championship March 4 at Loveland's Budwesier Arena.

The Moffat County Onyx Elite group placed second in the Level 1 Junior division while the Moffat County Diamond Elite won the Level 2 Youth division of the competition.

Filling out the roster for the Onyx team — ages 5 to 14 — were Vanessa Pech, Natalie Moore, Braxton Miller, Ryleigh Hedman, Harlee Dewall, Emily Moore, Delilah Wilhelm, Anastasia Robinson, Nathan DeWald, Kaylee Arnold, Ellie Schell, Lexi Piatt and Hailey Collins.

The Diamond group — ages 5 to 12 — consisted of Ryleigh Hedman, Ady Cramblett, Payton Roop, Danaka Miller, Yaretzi Jauregui-Lopez, Rylie Dschaak, Nevada Reno, Kaylee Arnold, Heidi Snow, Laurallie Latham, Skyler Coleman and Lexi Piatt.

Head coach Casey Piatt noted that she was thrilled with the outcome.

Recommended Stories For You

"The biggest difference the two age groups is the amount of tumbling they're allowed to do, and we have three girls that cross over," she said. "They all did so great."

Moffat County Elite Cheer will attend another competition April 7 hosted by Worldwide Spirit Association at University of Denver, which will see even more Craig kids attend.

The Elites will also be represented at the Tiny level for ages 3 to 6 under the name Moffat County Ruby Elite. Additionally, 16-year-old Breanna Pech will perform a solo routine as Moffat County Sapphire Elite.

Casey Piatt took on the role of head coach for the program — formerly Moffat County Thunder Cheer — nearly one year ago with coaches including Amanda Arnold, Amber Snow, Desiree Moore and Michelle Armstrong.

"Not that much has changed this year, we have a board now, so a lot of things go through meetings and voting," Piatt said. "One of the things we're struggling with is recruiting. We're looking to get more of our older girls involved so we can have a Senior team like we've had in the past."

The amount of practice involved for athletes and coaches alike has been a great deal of effort, she noted, though all involved have come through with flying colors.

"Everyone's putting in a lot of time to make sure these kids are ready," she said.

For more information on the program's offerings, call 970-326-6166 or visit https://www.facebook.com/mctcheer/.