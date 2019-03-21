Moffat County Elite Cheer makes some noise at high-level competition

Craig kids had a good reason to be in good spirits, and not just because it’s kind of their job.

The members of the Moffat County Elite Cheer program came off the floor of Cheersport’s Denver Grand Championship heads held highly as the Northwest Colorado crew proved the Elite name was more than just a title.

The program’s Diamond Elite Mini team won its age division during the event, held March 10 at Loveland’s Budweiser Event Center.

The Diamond Elite Junior cheerleaders faced heavy competition in their age group, placing fourth of five teams.

“It has been such a joy watching these girls go all the way to Denver and represent our amazing town of Craig, Colorado. I love our town and the little athletes that come from it,” said coach Amber Snow.

The teams will compete this weekend in Denver during the Aloha International Spirit Championships, an event Craig has won while under the former name Moffat County Thunder Cheer.

Elite Cheer also competed earlier this year at America’s Best Cheer Competition, during which the Junior group took fourth.

Snow coaches the program, which includes 26 total kids, along with Curtis Lorio.

“It’s been a successful year,” Lorio said. “The kids have improved so much in their counts, their tumbling and their jumps.”

Lorio noted he oversees most of the physical elements, having experience coaching gymnastics and working in personal training.

While he helps athletes strengthen muscles, Snow works with them on the choreography side.

“It’s a really good dynamic. We make a good team,” he said. “We’re having such a good time, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to take over this job.’

Snow said she credits much of the recent success to team parents who offer endless support.

“We have the most supportive parents encouraging us the whole way. What a blessing to work with such amazing kids and to coach with my best friends,” Snow said.