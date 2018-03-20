Moffat County election coordinator announces candidacy for county clerk

CRAIG — Tori Pingley, Moffat County election coordinator, has stepped into the race for Moffat County clerk and recorder.

"I believe that my knowledge and experience will allow me to lead the incredible team that is already in place," she said in a letter of intent submitted to the Craig Press. "Under my leadership, we will seamlessly continue our commitment to exemplary customer service, transparency and innovation in all aspects of the office."

Pingley grew up in Moffat County. Her first job was cleaning books in the County Clerk and Recorder's Office for her grandmother, who served as county clerk and recorder. She worked for the Motor Vehicle Department in high school and participated in the county's first Student Election Judge Program, a program she now facilitates.

"I think that most people that know me know that this is something that I've always said that I wanted to do, and so I am really excited about it, and it’s something I've been working towards since high school, since being a part of that first Student (Election) Judge Program."

Pingley is running against Tammy Raschke. Both currently work in the county clerk’s office: Raschke, as motor vehicle supervisor, and Pingley, as election coordinator. Raschke briefly ran unopposed after candidate Audrey Anna Masterson withdrew from the race to accept a job in private industry.

As election coordinator, Pingley said she has worked "every aspect of the election process, from precinct judge to absentee ballot judge." She is state-certified in supervising elections and is continuing her education through the Certified Elections Registration administrator program at Auburn University.

Pingley also serves on the Board of Directors of Moffat County United Way and the Yampa Valley Young Professionals.

She thanked the community for its support and encouragement and urged voters to become educated about local candidates.

"I think part of elections is having choices and making the best decision possible and really finding about the candidate," she said.