Moffat County educators receive support from Love INC, Rotary Club

Moffat County School District staff mingle during a session Wednesday morning at Craig Middle School in preparation for 2019-20 school year.

Barry Steadman

The season for learning is once again upon Moffat County as teachers are getting revved up for the new school year beginning on Monday, Aug 26.

Teachers, staff, and some students gathered at Craig Middle School Wednesday morning to kick off the first day back for Moffat County School District staff, while Love INC of the Yampa Valley and Craig Rotary Club distributed back-to-school supplies to any and all who need them.

“This is the first year we’ve offered supplies to all three of them — elementary, middle school, and high school — anything we can do to make their jobs easier,” Rotary Club President Robin Schiffbauer said.

Rotary Club and Love INC have been offering school supplies to students and teachers for more than a decade with Walmart and Murdoch’s being the biggest donors for supplies this year. In years past, the Rotary Club has obtained small grants from Rotary International to fund these kinds of projects, but often times, local funds from Rotary and Love INC are what pay for the supplies.

In addition to being the first day back for all teachers and staff, 20 new teachers are beginning their journey with MCSD, and many are eager to get in the class room and meet their students.

“I’m excited about deepening students’ knowledge on robotics,” said Cristina Vanzo, a second-year CMS engineering teacher.

The engineering program is a recent addition to the middle school curriculum with its inception beginning in the 2018-2019 academic year. The program touches on topics such as computer coding, technology, robotics, and emphasizes developing problem-solving skills.

“They research science based problems, develop solutions, and then develop prototypes to model their solutions,” Vanzo said.

Sam Langel, a seventh-grade social studies teacher, is also embarking on his second year with the school district. He said that he is looking forward to getting to know his students, and seeing where they have come from and how they view the various social studies topics they will be learning about.

Langel noted he is a fourth generation educator.

“I love helping people and watching them learn; it’s kind of in my blood,” he said.

MCSD staff spent the rest of the morning recognizing new and returning staff, the Board of Education, the contributions from The Rotary Club and Love INC, and discussing student achievement data.

With school just around the corner, Langel wanted to offer advice to students getting ready for the upcoming school year.

“Try your best and be prepared for class; all the teachers are here to help you succeed,” he said.