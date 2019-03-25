Moffat County Economic Trends — Unemployment continues to rise

CRAIG — The unemployment rate for Moffat County rose to 5.2 percent in February, which was higher than the highest rate of 2018.

A 4.8 percent rate was recorded in December, while a 4.5 was recorded one year ago.

The current rate leaves an estimated 396 people unemployed and a workforce of about 7,290.



Moffat County's unemployment rate for February was higher than the state average of 3.7 percent, which was unchanged from statewide averages recorded in January. The national unemployment rate for February decreased two-tenths of a percentage point in February to end at 3.8 percent, which was 1.4 percent lower than in Moffat County.

Employers in Colorado added 700 non-farm payroll jobs from January to February for a total of 2,749,600 jobs, according to a survey of business establishments by Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

Private sector payroll jobs increased 1,200 and government decreased 500.

Over the year, the number of Coloradans in the labor force increased 84,400, total employment increased 56,900, and the number of unemployed increased 27,500, according to CDLE.

Recommended Stories For You

Across the state, the largest over the month private sector jobs gains were in professional and business services and financial activities. The largest over the month decline was in leisure and hospitality.

There were 146 jobs advertised online in Moffat County as of March 23, according to data from the CDLE.

The same data shows the five employers with the most advertised vacancies in Moffat County included Memorial Regional Health and Moffat County School District, each seeking 21 employees.

Ace Hardware Corporation was seeking seven employees, Pizza Hut and Wendy's were each seeking six new employees.

Over the year, across Colorado the average workweek for all employees in on private nonfarm payrolls decreased slightly from 33.3 to 33.1 hours and hourly average earnings increased from $28.42 to $29.93 per hour.



Moffat County workers’ take-home pay increased slightly from prior months at an average of $23.78 per hour, $951 per week and $49,452 per year through wages were continuing to trend below state averages.

The non-farm payroll job estimates are based on a survey of business establishments and government agencies and are intended to measure the number of jobs, not the number of people employed, according to CDLE.

Additionally, the unemployment rate, labor force, labor force participation, total employment and the number of unemployed are based on a survey of households. The total employment estimate derived from this survey is intended to measure the number of people employed.