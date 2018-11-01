Moffat County economic trends — New tax adds to city of Craig’s coffers

CRAIG — The new city sales tax is adding to the city coffers. Following is a breakdown of sales tax collections for the past four months reported.

City of Craig June sales tax

Sales tax collected in June dropped from the amount collected in May, but at $316,820, was still up 1.3 percent from the prior year and 0.97 percent over the amount budgeted. The city received a little more than $120,200 in sales taxes collected by the county, up 6.71 percent from the prior year, but representing a steep drop from the more than $323,284 collected in May.

City of Craig July sales tax

A new city sales tax rate of 4 percent went into effect July 1. During that month, the city collected a little more than $525,361 or 62.09 percent more than the prior year. During the same month, the city received a little more than $125,596 in sales taxes collected by the county, up 3.97 percent from the prior year.

City of Craig August sales tax

The positive trend continued in August, as city sales taxes collected grew to more than $554,824, a rate 66.92 percent higher than the same time in 2017. The amount of city sales taxes collected by the county totaled more than $121,906, down again from the previous month, but up 0.7 percent from August 2017.

City of Craig September sales tax

At the Oct, 23 Craig City Council meeting, city Finance Director Bruce Nelson estimated the city had collected about $520,000 in sales taxes, or 78.39 percent more than the prior year. However, he noted that figure might change based on state data he was still reviewing. The amount of city sales tax collected by the county was not available at press time.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.