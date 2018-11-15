Moffat County Economic Trends — Lodging tax collection in Moffat County trending lower than previous years

CRAIG — Moffat County Tourism Association receives a 1.9 percent lodging tax due quarterly. The Moffat County Local Marketing District receives a 4 percent lodging tax due according to the same schedule as each business's sale tax and is reported monthly. Following is a summary of lodging taxes collected by the county for each taxing district from January through August.



First quarter

In the first quarter of 2018, a little more than $12,000 in tax was collected, down by 29.06 percent compared to the same period in 2017.



The average amount of tax collected in the first quarter between 2015 and 2018 is a little more than $18,600.

Second quarter

In the second quarter of 2018, a little more than $34,700 in tax was collected, up by 29.98 percent compared to the same period in 2017.



The average amount of tax collected in the first quarter between 2015 and 2018 is a little more than $38,300.

Third quarter

In the third quarter of 2018, a little more than $9,300 in tax was collected, down by 77.86 percent compared to the same period in 2017.



The average amount of tax collected in the first quarter between 2015 and 2018 is a little more than $31,700.

Local Marketing District Lodging Tax — January through August

In January 2018, a little more than $7,870 in LMD lodging tax was collected, down by 53.79 percent from more than $17,000 collected in January 2017.



In February 2018, more than $15,900 in LMD lodging tax was collected, up about 44 percent from the more than $11,000 collected in February 2017.



In March 2018, more than $6,000 in LMD lodging tax was collected, down by 60.51 percent compared to the more than $15,300 collected in March 2017.

In April 2018, more than $19,400 in LMD lodging tax was collected, down by 6.63 percent compared to the more than $20,800 collected in April 2017.

In May 2018, more than $20,100 in LMD lodging tax was collected, down less than 0.2 percent from the $24,000 collected in May 2017.

In June 2018, more than $39,400 in LMD lodging tax was collected, up more than 0.89 percent from the more than $20,700 collected in June 2018.

In July 2018, more than $26,000 in LMD lodging tax was collected, down less than 0.3 percent from the more than $36,200 collected in July 2017.

In August 2018, more than $16,300 in LMD lodging tax was collected, down less than 0.4 percent from the more than $26,900 collected in August 2017.

These figures do not include any revenues from businesses that may have delayed filing or that file their business taxes less frequently.

The total amount of lodging tax collected on behalf of the LMD in 2018 through August was a little more than $151,200. The average total amount of tax collected for the LMD between 2016 and 2018 was a little more than $278,700.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.